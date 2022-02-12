Bollywood hero Ranveer Singh, who had been live on his Instagram, shared his excitement over Ram Charan and Jr NTR's upcoming cinematic wonder 'RRR'. The 'Bajirao Mastani' actor also heaps praise on 'Magadheera' hero Ram Charan. Ranveer, said, "#RamCharan is an absolute Beast & Absolute maychine. One of my Favourite Actors from Hyderabad. I loved him ever since I saw Magadheera and I'm so excited for #RRRMovie." RRR Song Naatu Naatu: Jr NTR and Ram Charan Make a Power-Packed Combo in This Mass Anthem! (Watch Lyrical Video).
'RRR' stars South India's most famous actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively. Slated for a huge release on March 25, 'RRR' has an ensemble cast, with top-notch technicians on board. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and others will appear in significant roles.
