Bollywood hero Ranveer Singh, who had been live on his Instagram, shared his excitement over Ram Charan and Jr NTR's upcoming cinematic wonder 'RRR'. The 'Bajirao Mastani' actor also heaps praise on 'Magadheera' hero Ram Charan. Ranveer, said, "#RamCharan is an absolute Beast & Absolute maychine. One of my Favourite Actors from Hyderabad. I loved him ever since I saw Magadheera and I'm so excited for #RRRMovie." RRR Song Naatu Naatu: Jr NTR and Ram Charan Make a Power-Packed Combo in This Mass Anthem! (Watch Lyrical Video).

The excited actor also seems to be smitten over the charm of the most popular 'Naatu Naatu'/ 'Naacho Naacho' song. Ranveer Singh is seen humming 'Naatu Naatu', as he said that he has been vibing on the crazy music. S.S. Rajamouli's cinematic wonder 'RRR' will soon be hitting the theaters. The trailers have ignited the heat in the audience. Ranveer Singh seems to be a big fan of the movie as he couldn't stop himself from sharing his excitement during a live session. RRR Song Naatu Naatu Promo: Second Single Featuring Ram Charan And Jr NTR Is A Vibrant Mass Number! (Watch Video).