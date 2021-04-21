Washington [US], April 21 (ANI): Former US President George W. Bush recently commented on Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey's potential run for governor of Texas and said that the job is anything but easy.

According to Fox News, while appearing on the show 'Today with Hoda & Jenna', when asked about the possibility of the 51-year-old actor really considering a run for Texas governor, he said, "I read that, Matthew, yeah... I tell you this, it's a tough business."

The former first lady, Laura Bush also appeared with George on the morning telecast, which is co-hosted by their daughter Jenna Bush Hager.

McConaughey had previously said that a gubernatorial run for office in his home Lone Star State is a true consideration. He told 'The Balanced Voice' podcast in March that he was actively "looking into" the question of "What is leadership role?"

The 'Dallas Buyers Club' actor said, "What is my role, what is my category in my next chapter of life that I'm going into now?"

As per Fox News, George Bush also maintained that he had "no idea" if McConaughey had a true shot at winning a political seat. He has previously served as Texas governor from 1995 until 2000. George resigned his post to continue serving as president from 2001 to 2009. (ANI)

