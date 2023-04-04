Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): The grand opening of NMAAC has no plans to put a full stop to surprising moments. The event hosted tons of stars from around the globe.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid shared pictures with Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the two-day NMACC gala event.

On Monday taking to her Instagram Gigi dropped fresh pictures from the event.

Gigi has mesmerized B-town fans by uploading a picture with Shah Rukh Khan aka King of Bollywood.

SRK who is currently in headlines for his crisp look at NMACC event was dressed in an all-black ensemble. Gigi blessed the day with a white saree, golden blouse and elegant jewellery. The duo posed together emitting 'Devdas' vibes.

Apart from him, the supermodel also posed with ex-Miss World Aishwarya Rai and her daughter who were dressed in ethnic attire.

As soon as the photo of Gigi with King Khan started circulating, netizens reacted with 'Devdas in parallel universe' comments due to the resemblance of supermodel in a white saree to the character of Paro from the movie.

Gigi while taking to her Instagram also mentioned the beauty of Indian craftsmanship. The caption of Gigi's post refers to the beautiful influence that Indian craftsmanship has on international fashion.

Earlier on Monday Gigi thanked the Ambani family and expressed gratitude for her first visit to India through her Instagram post.

The NMACC, situated within the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex here, was inaugurated on Friday and the fashion showcase was launched on the second day of the opening gala on Saturday.

The exhibition explores the layered impact that traditional Indian dress, textiles and craft have had on international fashion sensibility since the 18th century and features iconic Western couture and ready-to-wear designs inspired by India, from the 20th and 21st centuries.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar among others also arrived at the event. (ANI)

