Washington [US], March 1 (ANI): Eight years after publicly coming out on stage at the Golden Globes, American actor Jodie Foster sealed her win this year with a kiss on the lips from her wife, Alexandra Hedison.

According to Page Six, the 58-year-old actor who was clad in a pyjama, as she cuddled up on the couch with Hedison and their dog while virtually accepting her honour said, "I love my wife -- thank you, Alex!"

Foster - who in 2021 won Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for 'The Mauritanian' - was for years private about her sexuality, only coming out during an acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 70th Golden Globe Awards in 2013.

"I guess I have a sudden urge to say something that I've never been able to air in public that I'm a little nervous about -- but maybe not as nervous as my publicist. So I'm just going to put it out there, loud and proud, right? I'm going to need your support on this. I am, uh ... I'm single," she said at the time, per The Hollywood Reporter.

She continued, "I already did my coming out a thousand years ago, in the Stone Age. Those very quaint days when a fragile young girl would open up to friends and family and co-workers then gradually to everyone that knew her, everyone she actually met. But now apparently I'm told that every celebrity is to honour the details of their private life with a press conference, a fragrance and a primetime reality show."

At the time, she publicly thanked her former partner Cydney Bernard, with whom she has two sons, Charlie and Kit.

"There's no way I could ever stand here without acknowledging one of the deepest loves of my life: my heroic co-parent, my ex-partner in love but righteous soul sister in life, my confessor, ski buddy, consigliere, most beloved BFF of 20 years, Cydney Bernard," she said.

As reported by Page Six, Foster and Hedison tied the knot the following year. (ANI)

