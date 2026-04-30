Out Or Not Out? Fans Divided After Jason Holder Claims Controversial Catch in GT vs RCB IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans’ Jason Holder claimed a controversial low catch to dismiss Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Rajat Patidar during the GT vs RCB IPL 2026 match this evening. Despite television replays appearing inconclusive, the third umpire upheld the on-field 'Out' decision, sparking widespread debate. Patidar (19) attempted a lofted shot off Arshad Khan, which Holder caught while sliding. Fans on social media were left divided as a few called the dismissal illegal, while others cited MCC Law to justify the umpire's decision. Virat Kohli Confronts 4th Umpire Over Jason Holder’s Controversial Catch in GT vs RCB IPL 2026.

Fan Claims Rajat Patidar Was Not Out

Rajat Patidar WASN’T OUT : - Jason Holder took the catch while still in the air. - Control didn’t look clean. - Then ball touched the ground. - For a “clean catch,” control has to be clear. - Umpires rushed for decision instead of being 100% sure. This was clearly blind… pic.twitter.com/4jayh1xMps — Mufaddal Shailu (@Shailu_15Jul) April 30, 2026

Rajat Patidar Was Not Out

Wrong decision from the 3rd umpire Jason Holder completely touched the grass when he lay down Its definitely not out I Think Rajat Patidar not out This decision is definitely questionable 🤔 #GTvRCB #IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/p4o3cHwq5b — sports news (@CricUniverse7) April 30, 2026

User Cites MCC Law

According to MCC’s Law 33.2.1, if the fielder has complete control of their movement and the ball, it is out even if the ball touches the ground. So apparently, this was given out. Nice call by the umpire. 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/VnFLOkWTmw — Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) April 30, 2026

Good Call By Umpire

Under MCC Law 33.2.1, a catch is valid if the fielder is in full control of both their movement and the ball, even if it brushes the ground. So the decision to give it out was correct… good call by the umpire. 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/BhNS3F6vIO — floki (@Unfeel34) April 30, 2026

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 11:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).