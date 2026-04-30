Cricket

Out Or Not Out? Fans Divided After Jason Holder Claims Controversial Catch in GT vs RCB IPL 2026

Despite television replays appearing inconclusive, the third umpire upheld the on-field 'Out' decision, sparking widespread debate.

Published: Apr 30, 2026 11:04 PM IST
Out Or Not Out? Fans Divided After Jason Holder Claims Controversial Catch in GT vs RCB IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans’ Jason Holder claimed a controversial low catch to dismiss Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Rajat Patidar during the GT vs RCB IPL 2026  match this evening. Despite television replays appearing inconclusive, the third umpire upheld the on-field 'Out' decision, sparking widespread debate. Patidar (19) attempted a lofted shot off Arshad Khan, which Holder caught while sliding. Fans on social media were left divided as a few called the dismissal illegal, while others cited MCC Law to justify the umpire's decision. Virat Kohli Confronts 4th Umpire Over Jason Holder’s Controversial Catch in GT vs RCB IPL 2026.

Fan Claims Rajat Patidar Was Not Out

Rajat Patidar Was Not Out

User Cites MCC Law

Good Call By Umpire

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 11:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Related Topics

GT GT vs RCB Gujarat Titans Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL IPL 2026