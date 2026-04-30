US Passport Fraud: Multi-State Fake Card and Identity Theft Ring Busted, 2 Operatives Sentenced to Up to 10 Years

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Washington, April 30: A multi-state fraud network built on counterfeit U.S. passport cards and stolen identities has been dismantled, with two key operatives sentenced to federal prison after a years-long investigation by the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service (DSS).​ Ciera Julieth Blas, 32, of Brooklyn, New York, was sentenced on April 7, 2026, to 120 months in prison after pleading guilty to fraud and misuse of visas, permits, and other documents. Kelly Josek, 41, of New York, New York, was sentenced to 90 months in January 2026 on similar charges, according to a media release issued Thursday.​

DSS said the case began with a routine traffic stop in Texas. Officers from the Flower Mound Police Department stopped a vehicle driven by Blas, with Josek as a passenger, and found seven counterfeit U.S. passport cards along with bank cards bearing matching names.​ The discovery led to a broader federal probe, a media release said, adding that DSS agents uncovered a coordinated scheme that used stolen personal identifying information to produce counterfeit passport cards and access victims’ financial accounts across the United States.​ Passport Fraud: Government Warns People To Not Fall Prey To Fake Websites, Mobile Apps Offering Passport Services; Check List of.

“Ciera Blas’s sentencing follows several years of unceasing investigative work by the DSS Resident Office in Dallas,” said Ryan Pack, Special Agent in Charge of the DSS Houston Field Office. “This significant penalty demonstrates the seriousness with which we pursue fraud involving counterfeit U.S. passport cards and other travel documents.”​ Investigators said Blas and Josek used the identities of more than 80 individuals and passport-style images of 12 people to create fraudulent documents. They then used those documents to impersonate victims and steal money through withdrawals, wire transfers, and intra-bank transactions.​

According to DSS, victims lost more than $1.3 million. Additional fraud schemes totaling more than $8 million and affecting about 2,500 victims, underscoring the scale of the operation.​ Blas had earlier been arrested in 2022 but fled after violating pre-trial release conditions. Investigators tracked her movements through financial analysis and intelligence work, eventually locating her at a Houston-area residence leased under a false identity, the media release said.​ DSS agents arrested her in January 2025 with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service. A search of the residence uncovered counterfeit U.S. Treasury checks, cashier’s cheques, fake passport cards, firearms, and equipment used to manufacture fraudulent identification documents, DSS said.​ Is Torenza a Real Country? As Fake Story of Woman Landing at JFK Airport With Passport of Non-Existent Nation Goes Viral, Know the Truth Here.

A federal grand jury later indicted Blas and a co-conspirator on 33 additional counts, including aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, bank fraud, and possession of counterfeit passports.​ The Diplomatic Security Service is the law enforcement arm of the State Department responsible for protecting U.S. travel documents and investigating passport and visa fraud. Authorities have stepped up efforts in recent years to combat identity theft networks that exploit financial systems across state and national borders.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 10:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).