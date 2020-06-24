New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): 'Golmaal Again' - the latest instalment of Rohit Shetty's comedy franchise 'Golmaal' is all set to re-release in New Zealand, the director announced on Wednesday.

This makes 'Golmaal Again' the first Hindi film to relaunch in the country post-Covid shutdown of theatres.

Shetty took to Instagram to share a poster of the film and wrote," New Zealand decides to re-release Golmaal Again in theatres making it the First Hindi Film to get a relaunch post Covid."

"New Zealand is now covid free and is opening its theatres on 25th June with Golmaal Again.

As it is rightly said - THE SHOW MUST GO ON," his caption further reads.

New Zealand's health ministry had earlier this month announced that it no longer had active COVID cases. However, cases were reported in the country after that. (ANI)

