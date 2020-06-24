Mindy Kaling is easily one of the most talented American actress, writer, producer, and comedian. Known for her brilliant sense of humour and comic timing, Kaling has made us laugh with her brilliant act in The Office, The Mindy Project and more. Kaling recently also turned showrunner for the Netflix series, Never Have I Ever. Kaling's film career includes voice work in Despicable Me (2010), Wreck-It Ralph (2012), and Inside Out (2015) which just show how incredibly talented she is. Although another thing that we love about her is also her brilliant fashion sense. Never Have I Ever: Is Netflix's New Series Parodying Indian Culture? Twitterati Divided Over Mindy Kaling's Pet Project!

Kaling has made some stunning appearances at several prestigious events and from Cannes to the MET Gala, she has managed to floor us with her amazing style. Mindy sure knows how to make amazing red carpet appearances. From most of Mindy Kaling's fashion outings, one can see that she's a lover of playful style and certainly enjoys experimenting with colours. From floral to vibrant shaded gowns, we have seen Mindy Kaling trying it all and totally acing it. As she celebrates her birthday on June 24, we take a look at some of her most stunning looks. Mindy Kaling Found it Challenging to Learn Hindi for Ocean's 8.

Beauty in Red:

Mindy Kaling in Salvador Perez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Smooth As Velvet:

Mindy Kaling in a Velvet gown (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sprightly in Floral:

Mindy Kaling Floral dress (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gorgeous in Yellow:

Mindy Kaing Yellow Gown (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shimmering In Blue:

Mindy Kaling Yellow Gown (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mindy Kaling has time after time shown that she has flawless tastes when it comes to fashion. We love how she keeps experimenting with gowns from going for deep necklines to some bold thigh-high slits. You will find Mindy Kaling is often a member in the best-dressed lists of fashion police and rightly so, she totally deserves it. We are certainly floored every time Mindy steps out flaunting her elegant tastes. Tell us your favourite Mindy Kaling fashion outing!

