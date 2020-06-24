The Malayalam movie Lucifer starring superstar Mohanlal in the lead role was a blockbuster. This movie was also the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is now gearing up for the sequel, which is titled L2: Empuraan. In September last year, Megastar Chiranjeevi had announced that he would be starring in the Telugu version of Lucifer. The Telugu remake would be helmed by Saaho director Sujeeth. Ever since it has been confirmed that Lucifer Telugu remake is happening, numerous rumours are doing rounds regarding its cast. Saaho Director Sujeeth Hits Jackpot; Roped in to Direct Chiranjeevi In Malayalam Blockbuster Lucifer's Telugu Remake.

As per latest reports, veteran actresses Suhasini and Vijayashanti are being considered for Lucifer remake. In the Malayalam film, Manju Warrier had played a key role as Priyadarshini Ramdas. According to a report in The Hans India, makers are considering between Suhasini and Vijayashanti to step into Warrier’s shoes. Besides this, the buzz is also rife that Rana Daggubati is being considered to play an extended cameo in this movie. Well, to know about the complete cast and other details, we’ll have to wait for an official announcement. Acharya: Kajal Aggarwal Has Not Walked Out Of Megastar Chiranjeevi Starrer, Confirms Actress’ Team.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi has another mega project in his kitty and that is Koratala Siva’s directorial Acharya. Trisha Krishnan was roped in as the lead actress, but she exited the project citing creative differences. The team has also confirmed that Kajal Aggarwal is still a part of the project and she has not walked out of it.

