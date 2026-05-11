Entertainment News | Gracie Abrams Announces New Music Album 'Daughter from Hell', Slated to Release from July 17

Washington DC [US], May 11 (ANI): Singer Gracie Abrams has announced her third music album 'Daughter from Hell', which is slated to be released on July 17.

The singer-songwriter revealed the title of the project on social media on Monday morning. "Whoa whoa whoa. Freaking out. I am so ready for it to be years." In the lead-up to the album, Abrams will release its first single, 'Hit the Wall', this week.

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According to Variety, Abrams wrote and produced 'Daughter From Hell' alongside longtime collaborator Aaron Dessner, who worked with her on her first two albums, 2023's 'Good Riddance' and 2024's 'The Secret of Us.'

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While attending the Met Gala, Abrams provided some insight into what fans can expect from 'Hit the Wall.'

"It's the introduction to this new chapter, and I feel grateful and relieved that this is the introduction. I love the song so much, and I love the people I made it with, and it feels embodied, and that feels good. So I'm excited for it to belong to everyone else," said Abrams as quoted by Variety.

Abrams last released her sophomore album 'The Secret of Us' in 2024, becoming her first to hit No. 1 in the United Kingdom, Australia and the Netherlands. The album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and led into a world tour that year and a subsequent arena run in 2025, reported Variety.

In addition to her music endeavours, Abrams is slated to make her acting debut in the A24 film 'Please' from writer/director Halina Reijn.

She will star opposite Tom Burke, who previously appeared in 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' and 'The Souvenir.' (ANI)

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