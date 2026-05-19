Entertainment News | Green Lantern Trailer: Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre Lock Horns to Hold Power of Green Ring

Washington DC [US], May 19 (ANI): The much-awaited trailer of the DC series Lanterns is finally out, showcasing a glimpse into the world of green ring heroes and their powers.

The new trailer for the DC Studios series features a shot of a planet and Green Lantern Corps member Hal Jordan, played by Kyle Chandler, in the familiar uniform from the comics. While the first teaser for the series only hinted at the power of a Green Lantern ring, the new trailer explores its uses.

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The trailer, which continues to play off the tension between Jordan and new Lantern Corps recruit John Stewart, played by Aaron Pierre, also confirms that Nathan Fillion will reprise his role as Guy Gardner from last year's Superman film and shows Laura Linney in an undisclosed role.

In a scene late in the trailer, Stewart confides to Linney's character that "I was raised fearless, and I'll do this better than [Jordan] has ever done it before." She replies, "Then go and get it, John Stewart."

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HBO shared the trailer on its Instagram handle. The series will premiere on August 16.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DYe_g0ihEKE/

The series also stars Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Jason Ritter, Ulrich Thomsen, J Alphonse Nicholson and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

Chris Mundy (Ozark), Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers) and Eisner Award-winning comics writer Tom King co-created the series and wrote the first episode.

Mundy is the showrunner and while Lindelof, King, DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, Ron Schmidt and James Hawes, who directed the first two episodes, executive produce the series.

Some episodes will be directed by Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel and Alik Sakharov. (ANI)

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