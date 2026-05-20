SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa, UEFA Europa League 2025–26 Final Free Live Streaming Online

UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: German outfit SC Freiburg face English Premier League side Aston Villa in the highly anticipated UEFA Europa League 2025–26 final at Beşiktaş Park in Istanbul on Wednesday night. The showpiece fixture presents contrasting historic narratives, as first-time European finalists Freiburg chase the first major trophy in their 122-year club history, while Aston Villa seek their first continental silverware since famously lifting the European Cup in 1982. Adult Star Mary Rock’s 'Intimate' Proposal to PSG’s Matvey Safonov Sparks Viral Exchange with Wife Marina Kondratiuk Ahead of UCL 2025-26 Final.

Where To Watch SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa?

For viewers in India, the match will be available to stream live on the Sony LIV app and website. Traditional television broadcasts will be available on Sony Sports Network, with multiple language commentary available on Ten 2, 3, and 4 in the region.

In the United Kingdom, the match will be televised live on TNT Sports 3, with digital streaming available via the discovery+ platform. Fans in the United States can follow the action on Paramount+. Viewers searching for free live streaming options legally can look for regional free-to-air broadcast partners listed on UEFA.tv (in markets without exclusive broadcast deals). PL 2025–26: Manchester United Clinch Champions League Spot As Kobbie Mainoo Secures 3–2 Win Over Liverpool.

Match Fact

Category Details Fixture SC Freiburg (GER) vs Aston Villa (ENG) Tournament UEFA Europa League 2025–26 Final Date Wednesday, 20 May 2026 Kick-off Time 8:00 PM BST / 12:30 AM IST (Thursday, 21 May) Venue Beşiktaş Park (Tüpraş Stadium), Istanbul, Turkey Match Referee François Letexier (France) Free Live Stream (Global) TRT1 (Turkey platform / VPN required internationally) Indian Broadcast SonyLiv (App & Web) | Sony Sports Ten 2, 3 & 4 (TV)

Match Preview

Aston Villa enter the final backed by an undeniable tactical edge in knockout football, led by head coach Unai Emery. The Spanish tactician is taking charge of a record-extending sixth Europa League final, having previously won the competition three times with Sevilla and once with Villarreal. Villa secured their spot in Istanbul with an emphatic 4–0 second-leg victory over domestic rivals Nottingham Forest in the semi-finals, capping a dominant run where they won 12 out of 14 European fixtures this season.

SC Freiburg, conversely, are enjoying a historic maiden European final campaign under young head coach Julian Schuster. Having overcome KRC Genk, Celta Vigo, and Sporting Braga in the knockout rounds, the "Breisgau Brazilians" are one victory away from guaranteeing an automatic spot in next season's UEFA Champions League.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 10:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).