Mumbai, Mar 22 (PTI) Season three of the popular drama series "Gullak" will premiere on April 7 on SonyLIV, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

The show is created by Shreyansh Pandey and directed by Palash Vaswani with Durgesh Singh credited as the writer.

"Gullak" stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar, and Sunita Rajwar.

The show revolves around the Mishra family and its latest season is expected to "embark upon new chapters in their lives".

"Set in a quaint North Indian town, season 3 will further explore the far from perfect realities and dynamics of the Mishra clan, comprising parents Santosh and Shanti Mishra, and their sons Annu and Aman, and their evolution as a family and as individuals," the official synopsis read.

"Gullak" season three is a TVF creation.

The first season of "Gullak" premiered in June 2019, followed by its second season, which debuted on January 2021.

