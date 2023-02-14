Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): Eminent Indian painter and late filmmaker Guru Dutt's sister Lalitha Lajmi died on Monday at the age of 90.

Announcing the demise of Lalitha Lajmi, the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) on Twitter wrote, "With Profound grief and sorrow NGMA, Mumbai, Ministry of Culture, Government of India shares the news of demise of veteran artist and printmaker Smt. Lalitha Lajmi who left for heavenly abode this morning(13.02.2023). Our Deepest Condolences. RIP."

Also Read | The Penguin: Rhenzy Feliz Joins Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti's The Batman Spin-Off Series.

Lajmi was born to a poet father and a poly-linguist writer-mother in Kolkata on October 17 in 1932.

According to the National Gallery of Modern Art, her works "reflect the hidden tensions that exist between men and women, captured in the different roles they play. Yet, her women are not meek individuals, but assertive and individualistic, with a strong autobiographical element."

Also Read | Oscars 2023: MM Keeravani, Guneet Monga and Shaunak Sen Attend the Nominees Luncheon With Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg, Angela Bassett Among Others (View Pic).

Over the decades, Lajmi has held several exhibitions at international art galleries in Paris, London and Holland. She also featured in Aamir Khan's film 'Taare Zameen Par', which was released in 2007.

Lajmi's daughter, Kalpana Lajmi was also a well-known Indian filmmaker who had made award-winning films like 'Rudali' and 'Daman'. Kalpana Lajmi passed away in 2018 due to multiple illnesses. She is survived by her son Devdas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)