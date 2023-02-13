Veteran artist Lalita Lajmi dies at the age of 90. Lajmi was a self-taught artist who was always involved in arts and was very fond of classical dance since her childhood. Lajmi was the sister of Hindi film director, producer, and actor Guru Dutt. At the age of 75, Lalitha Lajmi made her acting debut in Aaamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par. Arun Bali Dies at 79; Veteran Actor Was Known for His Roles in Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Laal Singh Chaddha and More.

Check The Tweet Here:

LALITA LAJMI, gentle hearted, wonderful artist has passed away. A sad sad day. Her art lives forever.🌹🙏 pic.twitter.com/mTJYOgMuf5 — khalid mohamed (@Jhajhajha) February 13, 2023

