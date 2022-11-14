Sunil Shende, who was known for his roles in Hindi and Marathi films, passed away at the age of 75. He died on November 14 at his Mumbai residence. The veteran was known for his roles in Shah Rukh Khan’s TV show Circus and films such as Gandhi, Sarfarosh among others. Lohithaswa, Veteran Kannada Actor, Dies at 80.

Actor Sunil Shende Passes Away

Noted Hindi & Marathi character actor Sunil Shinde passed away yday. #RIP He started with a miniscule role in Gandhi-82 & went on to do some small, some significant roles in Hindi Cinema of 80s & 90s. He played @iamsrk's Babuji, d Circus owner in Circus (TV-DD) @SukanyaVerma pic.twitter.com/4wKJOw9i2I — Pavan Jha (@p1j) November 14, 2022

