Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has weighed in on the ongoing debate about the state of Hindi cinema, responding to claims that Bollywood is facing a decline.

Mehta, known for his bold storytelling, has argued that Bollywood is not dying but is in desperate need of a "reset" to realign its priorities and focus on genuine talent over market-driven stars.

"Hindi cinema needs a reset," Mehta wrote on X (formerly Twitter), adding, "For those predicting doom for Bollywood--pause. The industry isn't dying; it's waiting to be disrupted. The problem isn't that audiences are losing interest, but that investment is being funneled into the safe, the recycled, the formulaic. The future of Hindi cinema lies in betting on raw talent, bold storytelling, and directors who can take a script and direct the hell out of it."

Mehta's statement touches on a critical issue within Bollywood--the over-reliance on stars and formulaic content that has dominated the industry in recent years.

He emphasized that recent years have shown that "stars don't necessarily bring audiences; conviction does."

In the same post, Mehta also criticized the rise of paid publicity in Bollywood, which he believes is hurting the industry.

He pointed out the trend of paid publicity, which has led to inflated reputations for some films and celebrities, thus impacting the overall credibility of the industry.

"A new generation of actors, filmmakers, and writers is ready to change the game," he wrote, adding, "But it will take producers with vision, platforms that back stories over statistics, and directors who demand authenticity over familiarity."

Mehta argued that Bollywood's shift should involve changes in storytelling and film marketing and production.

He pointed out that marketing should focus on authenticity and long-term vision, not on short-term gains or the typical templates that are commonly used for publicity.

Recognizing the emerging talent in the industry, Mehta gave a shoutout to a number of newcomers he believes are making waves.

He praised Aadarsh Gourav, calling him a "shape-shifter" and "lambi race ka ghoda (built for the long run)."

He also complimented Vedang Raina for his performance in 'Jigra', referring to him as a "screen-stealer."

Other talents Mehta highlighted include Raghav Juyal, Ishaan Khatter, Zahan Kapoor, Sparsh Shrivastava, Aditya Rawal, Abhay Verma, and Lakshya, acknowledging their potential to reshape Bollywood's future.

The veteran filmmaker's vision extends beyond simply identifying talent. He emphasized that Bollywood needs faith, investment, and patience from producers.

Rather than chasing quick box office numbers, he urged producers and filmmakers to focus on creating meaningful, impactful work.

Mehta advised platforms to move away from prioritizing algorithms and instead place their trust in the skill and authenticity of the actors and directors.

Mehta stressed that Hindi cinema does not need "saving," but rather a shift in priorities.

"The formula is simple: invest in actors, not 'stars'. Write without fear. Direct with conviction," he wrote, adding, "Hindi cinema doesn't need saving--it needs a shift in priorities."

As a filmmaker who has consistently worked on projects that champion authentic, hard-hitting narratives, Hansal Mehta's call to action is one that reflects his long-standing commitment to pushing the boundaries of conventional cinema.

In addition to his thoughts on the future of Bollywood, Mehta is currently working on a new project, 'Gandhi', a biographical historical drama series.

The series, which began production in January last year, stars Pratik Gandhi in the titular role and is expected to premiere later this year.

As the industry continues to evolve, Mehta's words are a timely reminder that Bollywood's true potential lies in innovation, vision, and a commitment to showcasing raw talent and authentic stories. (ANI)

