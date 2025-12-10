Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has finally addressed the long-standing rumours about her undergoing plastic surgery and she’s setting the record straight once and for all. In a recent interview, the actress responded to online speculation comparing her younger pictures to her current ones, calling out social media users for spreading baseless claims. ‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Offered Bollywood Film With Whopping INR 530 Crore Paycheck? Here’s What We Know.

Sydney Sweeney Denies Plastic Surgery Claim

When asked to pick a “beauty rumour” she wanted to clear up, Sweeney said, “Let’s debunk them all. I mean, I have never gotten work done. I am so scared of needles, you have no idea.” Taking a direct dig at social media trolls, she added, “You cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting! Of course, I’m going to look different. Everybody on social media is insane.” This isn’t the first time Sweeney has spoken about her views on cosmetic procedures. In an earlier interview with Variety, she had said, “I’ve never gotten anything done. I’m absolutely terrified of needles. No tattoos. Nothing. I’m going to age gracefully.” Donald Trump on Sydney Sweeney American Eagle Ad Controversy: ‘If She’s Republican, Her Advertisement Is Fantastic’, Says US President (Watch Video).

Sydney Sweeney To Star in ‘The Housemaid’

On the professional front, Sweeney is gearing up for her next big-screen outing in the psychological thriller The Housemaid, directed by Paul Feig. The film, based on Freida McFadden’s bestselling 2022 novel, also stars Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar. The story follows Millie (Sweeney), who takes up a job as a housemaid for a wealthy couple, only to uncover their dark and dangerous secrets. The Housemaid is set to release in theatres on December 19, 2025 and promises an intense blend of mystery, manipulation and psychological tension much like its leading lady, Sydney Sweeney, who continues to command headlines both on and off screen.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mid-Day), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2025 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).