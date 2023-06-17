New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Raising a child as a single parent can be an immense challenge, but many single fathers, have shown resilience, love, and dedication in their parenting journey. Acknowledging and appreciating their efforts in defying stereotypes and providing a nurturing environment for their children is important. As Father's Day is just around the corner, it is important to recognise the remarkable parenting abilities and stereotype-busting efforts of single fathers in Bollywood. Let's have a look at single dads of Bollywood.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar, a renowned filmmaker, became a single father through surrogacy in 2017. He named his twins, a son and a daughter, Yash and Roohi respectively. Karan has been open about his experiences as a single father and the emotional journey he embarked upon. He often shares glimpses of his parenting adventures on social media, showing his dedication to being a hands-on father. Despite facing trolls and criticism, Karan has remained proud and unapologetic about his journey as a single father.

Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor frequently shares adorable pictures and moments with his son on social media, giving his followers a glimpse into their loving relationship. He prioritizes spending quality time with his son and actively participates in his upbringing.

Rahul Dev

Rahul Dev is indeed a well-known actor in Bollywood, particularly for his role as a villain. He faced a tragedy when he lost his wife to cancer in 2009. Since then, he has taken on the responsibility of raising his son, Sidharth, as a single father. As a single father, Rahul has had to navigate the challenges of balancing his professional commitments with his responsibilities as a parent.

Chandrachur Singh

Chandrachur Singh took a sabbatical from the bollywood industry, in order to raise his kid Shaarnjai, who was born in 2007. The actor is most known for his role as 'Kripal Singh Pali' in the movie 'Maachis.' He made a comeback in 2020 alongside Sushmita Sen in 'Aarya' and also appeared in 'Cuttputlii.' It's inspiring to see actors like Chandrachur who not only excel in their acting craft but also prioritize their role as parents. By taking a break to raise his son and then making a comeback, he sets an example of balancing personal and professional commitments.

Kamal Haasan

Superstar Kamal Haasan, despite their busy schedules, has always shown support for his daughter's career and has been seen attending her film events and performances. He has been open about his love for them and his pride in their achievements. Kamal's role as a single father, raising Shruti and Akshara, showcases his commitment to their well-being and his ability to provide them with a nurturing environment. Shruti Haasan has followed in her father's footsteps and established herself as a successful actress in both the Tamil and Hindi film industries. (ANI)

