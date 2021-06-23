Washington [US], June 23 (ANI): Veteran Hollywood star Harrison Ford has suffered a shoulder injury while rehearsing a fight scene for the upcoming 'Indiana Jones 5' movie.

Due the ihe injury, the actor is required to take a hiatus from filming while treatment is evaluated. The extent of the injury is unclear.

According to Variety, in the meantime, director James Mangold will continue to shoot without Ford. "In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

'Indiana Jones 5' started production earlier this month in the UK. Plot details for the sequel have not been announced yet, though the 78-year-old Ford is reprising his iconic role as the fedora-wearing, swashbuckling archaeologist. Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen will be co-starring alongside him in the latest installment.

The movie has been delayed several times and is currently scheduled to debut in theaters on July 29, 2022. That's almost 15 years after the most recent entry, 2008's 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull', and more than four decades after the initial installment, 1981's 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'.

Steven Spielberg, who directed the first four films in the franchise, was initially set to direct this new instalment. However, as per Variety, he passed filmmaking reins to Mangold, whose credits include 'Ford v Ferrari' and 'Logan'. Spielberg is expected to remain hands-on as a producer, while George Lucas, who co-created Indiana Jones with Spielberg, hasn't been officially involved with 'Indiana Jones 5'. (ANI)

