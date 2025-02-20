New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The much-awaited second season of the smash hit series "The Last of Us" will premiere on HBO on April 13, the American cable network has announced.

Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the show is based on PlayStation's popular video game of the same name and made its debut on HBO in 2023. The show received critical acclaim and was later renewed for a second season.

"Every path has a price. #TheLastOfUs returns April 13 on Max," HBO posted on Instagram alongside character posters of Pascal and Ramsey.

Set 20 years after the destruction of modern civilisation, "The Last of Us" follows Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor who is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Ramsey) out of an oppressive quarantine zone.

The sophomore chapter is set five years after the events of the first season.

"Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind," read the official logline.

Besides the two actors, Gabriel Luna and Rutina Wesley are reprising their characters of Tommy and Maria, respectively.

The new cast members include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac.

Veteran actor Catherine O'Hara will guest star in the series.

“The Last of Us” is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, who co-created the video game series. The duo also serve as directors on the show.

It is produced by PlayStation Productions, Word Games, Mighty Mint and Naughty Dog.

"The Last of Us" will stream on Max in the US and on JioHotstar in India.

