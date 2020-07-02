New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut's team on Thursday took to social media to share her rejected and an unseen look test from her recent dark comedy film 'Judgementall Hai Kya'.

The team of 'Queen' actor on Instagram asked Kangana's fans if they like her's never-before-seen rejected look test of her character Bobby from the film. In the picture, she is seen sitting cross-legged on a table with a coffee mug one hand and a book in the other. She is dressed in an oversized striped shirt, with a round glasses and a stylish pixie cut.

Also Read | After Goa Reopens for Tourism, Sonam Kapoor Shares a Throwback Post from Her Beachy Vacay Back in 2009 (View Pics).

"Here's a never-before-seen rejected look test of her character, Bobby from #JudgementallHaiKya. What do you think? Does she look better in a pixie cut or big curly hair as seen in the movie? Comment below!! (Swipe to see her original look from the movie)," the actor's team wrote in the caption.

Kangana's look was designed by costume designer Sheetal Iqbal Sharma.

Also Read | Margot Robbie Birthday: 5 Best Moments of the Actress as Harley Quinn (Watch Videos).

'Judgementall Hai Kya' hit the big screens on July 26 last year. Written by Kanika Dhillon, the movie has been directed by Prakash Kovelamudi. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the flick also features Jimmy Shergill in a pivotal role.

Initially called 'Mental Hai Kya', the title of the movie was changed to 'Judgementall Hai Kya' after mental health experts termed it as "insensitive" towards people who suffer from mental health issues. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)