Coronavirus outbreak has certainly ruined a lot of plans for everyone. From weddings to outdoor shoots, there have been quite a bit of cancellation for celebrities who are otherwise used travelling in their regular schedule. The past three months have brought everything to a standstill and we bet everyone has been dreaming of a vacation. Well, Sonam Kapoor echoes our feelings and her recent throwback post will certainly have many of you relate to it. The actress took to Instagram to share a throwback Thursday post reminiscing her Goa vacay. Sonam Kapoor Reacts to Reports of New Flu Strain With Pandemic Potential, Recalls Her Bout With a Version of Swine Flu.

The actress shared a series of photos that she revealed were from 2009. In these pictures, the actress was seen in a chill mode sitting by the beach. Along with these pictures, she wrote, "Goa state of mind. #throwback." Commenting on Sonam Kapoor's post was actress Bhumi Pednekar who agreed with the former about being in a 'Goa' mood as she wrote, "Mine Too." With Goa now being reopened for travel from July 2, it will be interesting to see how travellers will be following the guidelines amid COVID-19.

Check Out Sonam Kapoor's Post Here:

Goa’s Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar had earlier said in a statement, "We have decided to allow domestic travellers to enter Goa from July 2 onwards provided they comply with certain norms.” Sonam Kapoor Shares Screengrabs of Hate Messages In DMs, Says Her Team Is Reporting Their Accounts.

After months of lockdown, it will be interesting to see how tourism is going to change in this new normal situation where masks and social distancing are still compulsory. In the meantime, like Sonam Kapoor, many of us are sure to revisit our memories of Goa till it's safe to travel again.

