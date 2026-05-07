Entertainment News | 'Hocus Pocus 3' in Works with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy

Los Angeles [US], May 7 (ANI): The third installment of the popular fantasy-comedy franchise 'Hocus Pocus' is officially in early development under Disney Live Action Studios, with original stars set to reprise their iconic roles, according to Deadline.

Actresses Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will return as the beloved Sanderson sisters in Hocus Pocus 3, according to early development reports.

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There are also plans for a theatrical release strategy this time, following the success of 2022's streaming-only sequel 'Hocus Pocus 2', which premiered on Disney+. However, the studio has not officially commented, stating the project is still in its early stages, as per the outlet.

The third film was first announced in 2023 by Sean Bailey, former President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production. However, after his departure in 2024, the project reportedly went into limbo before being revived following the resolution of production negotiations, according to Deadline.

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Reports suggest that earlier delays were linked to salary discussions with the lead cast, which have now been resolved.

Plot details for 'Hocus Pocus 3' remain under wraps.

The original 'Hocus Pocus', directed by Kenny Ortega, follows three 17th-century witches--Winnie, Sarah and Mary--who are resurrected in modern-day Salem, Massachusetts, and attempt to steal the life force of children to regain eternal youth.

The 2022 sequel 'Hocus Pocus 2' continued the story nearly three decades later, introducing a new generation of characters attempting to stop the Sanderson sisters from causing chaos on Halloween night, according to Deadline.

The upcoming film is expected to continue the legacy of the franchise, though official production timelines and casting confirmations beyond the main trio are yet to be announced. (ANI)

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