Allu Aravind and Sneha Reddy Visit ‘Pushpa 2’ Premiere Tragedy Victim, Allu Arjun’s Family Promises INR 3 Crore Total Support

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In a gesture of solidarity and compassion, veteran producer Allu Aravind and Sneha Reddy visited the residence of young Sreetej on Wednesday, May 6. The visit was intended to check on the recovery of the child, who was seriously injured during the tragic stampede at the Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere in December last year. Allu Arjun’s Wife Sneha Reddy Breaks Down in Tears as ‘Pushpa 2’ Star Returns Home From Hyderabad Central Jail (Watch Video)

Sneha Reddy Visits Sreetej’s Family - See Post

#AlluAravind garu & #AlluSneha garu visited #SriTej’s home, spending quality time with the family and extending their continued support and care, just as always. pic.twitter.com/Qj2x3vdmuY — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) May 6, 2026

Sneha Reddy Offers Support to Family

Sreetej’s family has faced immense hardship since the incident at Sandhya Theater in Hyderabad. The stampede claimed the life of the child's mother, Revathi, and left Sreetej in a life-threatening condition. After spending time in a coma and undergoing extensive hospital treatment, the young boy is now resting and recovering at his home. During the visit, Allu Aravind and Sneha Reddy spent time with the emotional family members, offering words of encouragement and reassurances of long-term support.

Educational Commitment

The Allu Arjun family has reportedly extended major financial support to the children affected by the tragedy, moving beyond public statements to provide long-term assistance. According to reports, Allu Arjun created a fixed deposit of INR 2 crore in Sreetej’s name to help secure his future, while Allu Aravind announced that he would take full responsibility for the education of Sreetej’s sister. Along with covering medical expenses and immediate relief measures, the family is said to have provided more than INR 3 crore in total aid, reflecting a significant effort to support the affected family during a difficult time. Allu Arjun Shields Daughter Arha From Harsh Camera Flashes During Family Outing in Mumbai Ahead of ‘AA22xA6’ Filming; Video of ‘Pushpa 2’ Star Goes Viral – WATCH.

Fans Appreciate Allu Family’s Visit

The visit has been widely praised by locals and fans, who noted the Allu family's commitment to standing by their followers during times of distress. The personal nature of the visit involving both the head of Geetha Arts and Allu Arjun's wife was seen as a deeply sincere acknowledgment of the fan's loyalty and the family's loss. On the professional front, Allu Arjun is currently focused on his next major project, Raaka. Directed by Atlee, the film is one of the most anticipated collaborations in Indian cinema, with expectations currently at an all-time high following the global success of the Pushpa franchise.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 09:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).