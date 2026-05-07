Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Historic Acting Debut: How Neetu Kapoor and Daughter Laughed Their Way Into ‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’

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The Kapoor family legacy is set to reach a new milestone on May 8, 2026, as Riddhima Kapoor Sahni makes her highly anticipated acting debut in the family entertainer Daadi Ki Shaadi. At 45, Riddhima is making history as the oldest woman from the illustrious Kapoor clan to step in front of the camera, joining her mother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, and comedy star Kapil Sharma. While the debut is now one of the most talked-about events in Bollywood, the story behind her casting is one of pure coincidence and shared laughter. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Debut: Rishi Kapoor’s Daughter Becomes Oldest Kapoor Debutant at 45 in Kapil Sharma’s ‘Dadi Ki Shaadi’.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Film Debut Started As Joke

In a candid interview with SCREEN, the film’s lead cast and director revealed that the idea of Riddhima acting was initially treated as a joke. When director Ashish R. Mohan first reached out to Neetu Kapoor to inquire about her daughter, the veteran actress couldn't contain her amusement. "When I got a call asking if Riddhima would do this film, I laughed loudly and said, 'Riddhima? Movies? No, no,'" Neetu recalled. "Then I put the phone down and thought, how can I make the decision on her behalf? I called Riddhima and asked her. She laughed even more than I did and then said, 'Why not?'" Kapil Sharma added that the team had been searching for the perfect fit for the daughter's role, and Riddhima’s name emerged organically. Despite initial doubts about whether she would agree, Kapil noted that her performance on the first day was effortless. "It is in your blood," he told her during the interaction.

Neetu Kapoor Said Yes in 20 Minutes

Neetu Kapoor’s involvement in the film came unexpectedly, as the actress had initially stepped back into a more family-focused phase and informed director Ashish R. Mohan that she was not actively seeking work or financial opportunities. However, the strength of the script changed her mind completely. What began as a short narration reportedly turned into an intense two-hour-and-forty-minute storytelling session, after which Neetu admitted she was unsure whether she would act in the project but strongly believed the film deserved to be made. According to the director, just 20 minutes after he left her home, he received a call confirming her participation, marking an emotional and spontaneous decision driven purely by the power of the story.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Gets Emotional About Debut

For Riddhima, the transition to acting at 45 is more than a career move; it is a spiritual connection to her late father, legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. "It truly feels surreal and deeply emotional," Riddhima shared. "I know my father is always with me, blessing me in anything and everything that I choose to do. That thought gives me a lot of strength and comfort." Rishi Kapoor Sixth Death Anniversary: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Honours Her Father, Says ‘I’ll Keep Celebrating You’.

About 'Daadi Ki Shaadi'

The upcoming film, releasing this Friday, marks Neetu Kapoor’s return to the big screen after a four-year break. The light-hearted family drama features a strong ensemble cast led by Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, alongside R. Sarathkumar, Yograj Singh, Tejaswini Kolhapure and Aditi Mittal in key supporting roles. Child actors Vidhaan Sharma and Swarna Pandey also play important parts in the story, which revolves around modern family relationships, emotional connections, and the chaos that unfolds during a wedding celebration.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (SCREEN, ETimes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 08:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).