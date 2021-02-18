Los Angeles, Feb 18 (PTI) "Mindhunter" star Holt McCallany and "When They See Us" actor Aunjanue Ellis have boarded the cast of AMC's upcoming show "61st Street" as series regulars.

The two actors join the cast of the courtroom drama along with Killian Scott and Andrene Ward-Hammond, reported Deadline.

Courtney B Vance, who won an Emmy for FX show "The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story", is headlining the series, which hails from Peter Moffat.

It follows Moses Johnson (Tosin Cole), a promising black high school athlete who is swept up into the infamously corrupt Chicago criminal justice system.

Taken by the police as a supposed gang member, he finds himself in the eye of the storm as cops and prosecutors seek revenge for the death of an officer during a drug bust gone wrong.

AMC Studios is producing the series with actor Michael B Jordan serving as an executive producer for his banner Outlier Society.

McCallany, who found fame after playing Bill Tench in David Fincher's Netflix series "Mindhunter", will next star in Guillermo del Toro's "Nightmare Alley".

Ellis, who co-stars as Hippolyta Freeman on HBO's "Lovecraft Country", will next feature in "King Richard", opposite Will Smith.

