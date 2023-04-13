Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): It was one star-studded affair in Mumbai where many big names were in attendance as Jio Studios unveiled their upcoming projects on Wednesday.

Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan attended the event. Adding extra dose of excitement to their fans' joy, the 'Dhoom 2' pair posed for the shutterbugs at the red carpet. Later, they were joined by Hrithik's cousins Eshaan and Pashmina. Abhishek was dressed in all blue suits. He accentuated the geeky charm with his red specs. Hrithik Roshan sported a grey blazer topping it with a black tee.

Also Read | Not XXX MMS Video, Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Is Breaking the Internet With Her Sexy White Bathrobe Look! Check Out Hottest Pics and Video.

Apart from being colleagues, Hrithik and Abhishek are childhood buddies. They acted together in 'Main Prem ki Diwani Hoon' apart from 'Dhoom 2'.

Jio Studios has collaborated with talents like Raj Kumar Hirani, Sooraj Barjatya, Dinesh Vijan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Aditya Dhar, Prakash Jha, Amar Kaushik, Laxman Utekar to treat the audience with cinematic glitz. The production houses promise projects with both new and experienced filmmakers as well as actors.

Also Read | Jr NTR Hosts Private Dinner Party for James Farrell, SS Rajamouli and Others at His House (View Pics).

The intriguing film lineup consists of movies like Dunki (Shah Rukh Khan), Bloody Daddy (Shahid Kapoor), Bhediya 2 (Varun Dhawan), Bhul Chuk Maaf (Kartik Aryan & Shraddha Kapoor), Untitled (Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon) Stree 2 (Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor), Section 84 (Amitabh Bachchan), Hisaab Barabar (R Madhavan), Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (Vicky Kaushal & Sara Ali Khan), BlackOut (Vikrant Massey & Mouni Roy), Mumbaikar (Vijay Sethupathi), The Storyteller (Paresh Rawal & Adil Hussain), Dhoom Dhaam (Pratik Gandhi & Yami Gautam), Empire (Taapsee Pannu & Arvind Swamy), to name just a few.

Meanwhile, in the work front, Hrithik Roshan has 'Fighter' in his kitty. He will also helm the sequel of 'War', though, he has not made any official comment till date.

Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in the new season of Amazon Prime Original 'Breathe'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)