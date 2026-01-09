Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): A day before Hrithik Roshan's 52nd birthday, veteran actor Sanjay Khan on Friday penned a heartfelt message for him on his Instagram handle.

In his note, Sanjay Khan opened up about his close relationship with Hrithik. He recalled meeting for the first time Hrithik who was just a teenager, and how Hrithik impressed him with his vast knowledge of bicycles.

"I first met Hrithik Roshan as a teenager, introduced through Zayed. Back then, I needed a new bicycle for my morning rides and casually mentioned it to Zayed. With a grin, he replied,'Hrithik's your guy for advice on that'. True to his word, Hrithik visited one morning, diving into details about the latest models--like the trendy three-speed gear systems. His explanations were crystal clear, precise, and delivered with a quiet, sincere confidence that left me impressed. Little did I know this young man would one day marry my daughter Sussanne and join our family," he posted.

"Around that time, I'd just finished building the Hilton Golden Palms in Bengaluru. To fine-tune everything before launch--rooms, services, water quality--I wanted friends to test it out. My wife Zarine, with her intuitive warmth, agreed instantly. That choice proved magical, especially as Hrithik skyrocketed to fame with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. Our casual chats revealed a disciplined professional beneath the stardom: focused, respectful, and eager for insights. He'd seek my thoughts on film life, listening intently with those sharp, absorbing eyes," Khan added.

Sanjay also spoke about how his daughter, Sussanne, and Hrithik have maintained a dignified bond despite their separation.

"I've long told friends his success stems from unwavering dedication and craft. Today, Hrithik stands as one of Bollywood's finest--actor, star, and eternal student of his art.

From Sussanne come my joys, grandsons Hrehaan and Hridhaan--handsome, wonderful boys raised with her signature integrity. Their separation was graceful, never bitter. I proudly joke to friends that she's gifted Hrithik "two aces of spades."

On January 10th, as millions celebrate, I wish Hrithik a birthday brimming with health, peace, joy, and prosperity. Happy Birthday, Hrithik. I love you, son," his note further read.

Hrithik and Sussanne parted ways in 2013. They got married in 2000, but after 13 years of living together, the duo announced their separation. They continue to co-parent their two sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan. (ANI)

