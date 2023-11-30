Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 30 (ANI): Actor Venkatesh Daggubati Venkatesh Daggubati voted in the Rajendranagar constituency of Ranga Reddy district at Hyderabad Presidency Degree and PG College on Thursday.

He wore a black t-shirt that he teamed up with black pants and a grey sweatshirt.

Notably, polling began amid elaborate arrangements in all 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana on Thursday morning. Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm.

As many as 2,290 candidates from 109 national and regional parties including 221 women and one transgender are in the fray.

Their fate will be decided by a total of 3.17 crore voters.

A total of 103 legislators are re-contesting this time, most of them from the ruling Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS).

Voters would exercise their franchise at 35,655 polling stations set up across the state.For the first time in Telangana, a home voting facility is being provided to persons with disabilities and voters above 80 years of age.

Home voting for citizens aged over 80 years and persons with disabilities has also been made available, with about 27,600 voters enlisted to avail of the service on Thursday. About 1,000 other voters have also registered for the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Venkatesh DaggubatiI will be seen in 'Saindhav.' The film is slated to release on January 13, 2024.

Helmed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli, the action-packed drama stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Sara, and Jayaprakash.

Venkatesh's 'Saindhav' marks Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Telugu debut.

Apart from this, Venkatesh Daggubati is also coming up with the second season of the high-octane action thriller series 'Rana Naidu'.

The first season received appreciation in India as well as globally.

Helmed by Karan Anshuman, 'Rana Naidu' is an adaptation of the popular American series, 'Ray Donovan' and is streaming on the OTT platform Netflix from March 10, 2023

'Rana Naidu' marked the first collaboration of the 'Baahubali' actor Rana Daggubati with his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati.

Produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global, the series is created by Karan Anshuman and co-directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S Varma. 'Rana Naidu' Season 1 brought together a versatile cast featuring Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Rajesh Jais. (ANI)

