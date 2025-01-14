Anil Ravipudi's directorial Sankranthiki Vasthunam was released on January 14, 2025, coinciding with the Pongal and Makar Sankranti celebrations. The film stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh in key roles. The plot follows an ex-cop's comical attempt to rescue a prominent figure while juggling the complications of his wife and former lover. Critics have hailed the film as a perfect Sankranti treat, acknowledging its few flaws but calling it an enjoyable and watchable movie overall. ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunam’ Trailer: Venkatesh Daggubati Unravels Kidnapping Conspiracy in Thrilling Tale of Love, Loyalty and Betrayal (Watch Video).

Gulte: "The good thing about Anil Ravipudi is that he knows the pulse of his target audience very well. The dialogues he wrote for the wife’s character and the innocent sequences he conceived involving husband and wife characters are sure to work out very well among his target audience, that is the families. Especially, the married women are sure to relate with Aishwarya Rajesh’s character and are likely to like her character immensely."

Times Now: "Sankranthiki Vasthunam will often make you laugh, especially if you are a fan of out-and-out slapstick comedies. A focused script, tighter editing and impressive cinematography would have elevated the film a few notches. The muddled-up storyline and how the events pan out leave much to be desired." Makar Sankranti 2025: Rishab Shetty Wishes Fans and Shares Family Photos in Traditional Attire (View Pics).

123Telugu: "Bheems Ceciroleo’s music is a big asset, with songs that are already hits and fit seamlessly into the narrative. Sameer Reddy’s cinematography is adequate, capturing the essence of the story, while the editing by Tammiraju is crisp. The production values are nice and add to the overall experience."

M9News: "The film heavily relies on comedy, and right from the start, it’s clear that the humour needs to be refreshing and entertaining to make the film work. As expected from this combination, some comedy blocks work well for the target audience, even if they are over-the-top."

