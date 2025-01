Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 3 (ANI): Telugu actor Allu Arjun has been granted conditional bail by a Hyderabad court in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Sandhya Theatre incident case, which claimed the life of a woman during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' on December 4, 2024.

The actor's bail petition was heard at the Metropolitan Criminal Court at Nampally in Hyderabad.

"The conditions have been imposed that he (Allu Arjun) has to attend the police station. Bail has been granted... The court was convinced that this was not a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Therefore, the court granted bail," Ashok Reddy, the actor's lawyer told reporters.

He added that the court has directed him to execute Rs 50,000 with two sureties which is the legal procedure he (the actor) has to complete.

Reddy further said that a quash petition is still pending before the Telangana High Court, with the next hearing scheduled for January 21, 2025. "We will take steps to pursue that quash petition in the High Court," he added.

The incident occurred when Allu Arjun attended the 'Pushpa 2' premiere at Sandhya Theatre and waved to the crowd from the sunroof of his car. The mass gathering quickly turned chaotic, resulting in the death of a woman named Revathi and serious injuries to her young son.

Following the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested but was later granted bail.

Earlier, the child injured in the incident, identified as Sri Tej, showed signs of recovery after a long period on a ventilator. The child had reportedly responded for the first time on December 24, 2024.

Bhaskar, the father of the injured child, shared, "The child responded after 20 days. He is responding today. Allu Arjun and the Telangana government are supporting us."

Allu Arjun's father and renowned film producer Allu Aravind also announced a financial aid of Rs 2 crore for the family of the victim. (ANI)

