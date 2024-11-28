Panaji (Goa) [India], November 28 (ANI): Filmmaker Ramesh Sippy shared his experience of attending the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa and spoke about what makes the festival special every year.

Director Ramesh Sippy has given hits like 'Sholay', 'Shakti', 'Saagar', and many others.

Also Read | NewJeans Announces Departure From ADOR at Emergency Press Conference; Agency Says Agreement Is in 'Full Effect'.

"All the enthusiasts who have come to Goa for the festival or the local population, youngsters and enthusiasts, all of them have come together and I'm sure they all welcomed some of the nice work that has already come up at the festival," he told the media.

Actor Kiran Joneja, wife of Ramesh Sippy, who is known for her works in serials such as 'Ye Jo Hai Zindagi', 'Kismat',and 'Junoon' added, "It was a wonderful experience and especially got an opportunity to see Dadasaheb Phalke's first film, which was 105 years old and it was restored. And it was an amazing experience. I was just so fascinated I think for his time how advanced he must have been and how he used VFX in his way how he created those scenes is a mystery. I must go back and read on it."

Also Read | Chadwick Boseman Day 2024 Images and Quotes: Remembering Black Panther Actor’s Famous Sayings To Honour the Life and Legacy on His 48th Birth Anniversary.

As for IFFI 2024, the closing ceremony saw the attendance of eminent personalities such as director Ramesh Sippy, actor Pratik Gandhi, actress and politician Jaya Prada, Rupali Ganguly and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, among others.

Sharing her experience of attending the festival, actress and politician Jaya Prada shared, "I am feeling proud and grateful that I have been invited to attend such a big platform."

Rupali added, " I am so proud to be a part of it. And it's my first time here and coming here as a jury member for the Web series. It feels I just feel so honoured."

The festival, which began on November 20, showcased over 180 international films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, three international premieres, 43 Asian premieres, and 109 Indian premieres.

Notably, the organisers paid tribute to four Indian cinema legends to mark their 100th birth anniversaries: actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, director Tapan Sinha, Telugu cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and singer Mohammed Rafi.

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) concludes today, November 28. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)