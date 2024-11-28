Bringing the curtains down on an enchanting journey celebrating the joy of cinema and nurturing the future, the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is all set to conclude on November 28, 2024, with a spectacular Closing Ceremony at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, Goa. IFFI 2024: Sharmila Tagore Joins Sonu Nigam To Sing Mohammed Rafi’s Iconic ‘Aasmaan Se Aaya Farishta’ at the Film Festival (Watch Video).

This grand finale marks the culmination of nine days of cinematic brilliance, celebrating the art of storytelling and the spirit of global cinema. Featuring over 200 films from 75 countries, masterclasses by industry stalwarts, and inspiring panel discussions, this year’s IFFI has showcased the unifying power of cinema.

Event Highlights

A Celebration of Indian Cinema

The Closing Ceremony will encapsulate the vibrancy and diversity of India’s cinematic landscape. It will weave together the finest moments of the festival, paying homage to the artistry, creativity, and cultural impact of Indian films on national and international platforms. The ceremony will reflect the essence of cinema as a medium that transcends boundaries and unites cultures.

The ceremony will witness the participation of numerous film personalities who will grace the occasion. The stellar lineup includes iconic filmmakers and creators such as Sukumar, Dil Raju, Anand Tiwari, Amritpal Singh Bidra, and Australian producer Stephen Wolie.

Renowned actors Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandana, Jaya Prada, Shriya Saran, Pratik Gandhi, Sameer Kochhar, Shreya Chaudhary, Ritwik Bhowmik, and Navin Kohli will also be present, alongside celebrated musicians Amaal Mallik and Mame Khan. This dazzling gathering of cinema icons is a resounding affirmation of the festival's ability to bring together the best of Indian and international film talent.

The evening will also feature renowned artists and performers, blending music, dance, and cinematic charm. The ceremony will include music and dance performances by celebrated singers like Stebin Ben, Bhumi Trivedi, and Amaal Malik and actor Shriya Saran, musical storytelling by Nikita Gandhi and Digvijay Singh Pariyar, who will captivate the audience with soulful renditions and energetic performances.

Honouring Excellence in Cinema

The evening will celebrate exceptional achievements in filmmaking with the presentation of prestigious awards.

Honouring he finest cinematic work, the Best Feature film of the festival, will be taking home the most prestigious award of IFFI, the Golden Peacock with the winning team of the Director-producer duo receiving the Golden Peacock Trophy, a certificate, and a cash prize.

The Silver Peacock awards for best Director, best Actor (Male and Female) and Best Debut Feature Film of a Director will also be awarded in the ceremony, with the winners receiving a Silver Peacock Trophy, a certificate, and cash prizes. Apart from these, a Special Jury Award honouring excellence in any aspect of filmmaking will be also awarded a Silver Peacock Trophy, a certificate, and cash prize.

Introduced this year to spotlight Indian debut films, the award for the Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film will celebrate creativity and potential of an emerging filmmaker at the ceremony.

In collaboration with the International Council for Film, Television, and Audiovisual Communication (ICFT), the ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal honouring films that reflect ideals of tolerance, intercultural dialogue and peace will be awarded at the ceremony with the UNESCO Gandhi Medal and a certificate.

Phillip Noyce, the legendary filmmaker from Australia, will be presented the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award which includes a Silver Peacock Medal, a certificate, a shawl, a scroll, and a cash prize as a tribute to his brilliant and extensive cinematic journey.

The award of Special Recognition for contribution to Bharatiya Cinema will be bestowed upon actor Allu Arjun for his monumental contributions to Indian Cinema, with his blockbuster Pushpa 2 receiving special recognition. The Best Web Series (OTT) award will also be presented at the event.

The Closing Ceremony will also feature heartfelt reflections and interactions with industry legends such as legendary Indian Director Ramesh Sippy, actor-producer Nivin Pauly and actor Pratik Gandhi.

A mesmerizing performance titled "Rhythms of India" celebrating the nation’s rich dance heritage will be the centrepiece of the evening. The performance will take the audience on a breathtaking journey across India through classical dance forms like Kathak (North India), Mohiniyattam & Kathakali (South India), Manipuri & Pung Cholam Drummers (East India) and Garba (West India).

Dynamic LED visuals, traditional motifs like Kolams, and iconic music will further enrich the experience, culminating in a grand finale with the song "Des Mera Rangeela” highlighting India’s unity in diversity.

This year’s IFFI has been a celebration of cinematic diversity and innovation, featuring a diverse selection of films spanning genres, languages, and cultures, masterclasses by eminent filmmakers, providing unique perspectives on the art and craft of filmmaking and engaging panel discussions on the future of cinema and its role in fostering global cultural exchange. IFFI 2024: Pankaj Kumar’s Directorial Debut ‘Konyak’ Selected for NFDC Screenwriters Lab at Film Bazaar.

The ceremony will conclude with a promise to return next year with an even more spectacular edition, leaving the audience with lasting memories of the magic of cinema.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2024 02:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).