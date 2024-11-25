Filmmaker Prakash Jha, whose short film Amar Aaj Marega was screened on Sunday at the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), feels that he has achieved nothing despite being the recipient of many National Awards and honours. The actor spoke with IANS on the sidelines of IFFI and said that he believes in constantly working because he thinks whatever is done is in the rearview mirror. IFFI 2024: Ranbir Kapoor Makes Stylish Appearance at the Mumbai Airport As He Jets Off to Goa for the 55th Edition of the Film Festival (Watch Video).

The director-actor told IANS, "I have actually done nothing, I have achieved nothing. I am not being modest, honestly speaking. Because what's done is done. What has to be done is most important. And that's how I look at life. Every day is the first day. Every day of the shoot is the first day of the shoot. And every work is exciting. That's how I look at it. So, ready to do anything new."

He also spoke about the line differences between cinema and OTT and said that in every format story rules supreme.

He told IANS: "The gospel truth is the story, the content. Whether you do OTT, or films in the past, whether you do films in the future, whenever you do it, if you are able to tell a good story, and engage the audience, you will be successful. And I think that's the correction which is happening in the industry." IFFI 2024: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Attend Film Festival in Goa Ahead of Their Wedding (Watch Video).

He added: "The audience is telling us to tell them a good story, tell them well. They will receive it. If we keep going on the beaten path, keep churning out the same thing in different ways, that's not going to work."

