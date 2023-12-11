Makers of the upcoming comedy-drama show ImMature on Monday unveiled the trailer of its upcoming third season. Taking to Instagram, Amazon Prime Video shared the trailer which they captioned, "school's in session, and so is the drama! #ImMatureOnPrime S3, Dec 15. Trailer out now. Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), the series is written and directed by Anant Singh and features actors Omkar Kulkarni, Chinmay Chandraunshuh, and Naman Jain in the lead roles. ImMature Season 2 Trailer Out! The Webseries on Prime Video Promises To Bring Back the Crazy School Adventures.

The third season of ImMature will follow the protagonists, Dhruv, Kabir, and Susu, as they navigate their trysts with love, friendship, and self-discovery. Unexpected love interests, old flames, and a growing rift in their friendship will test their resilience as they prepare to say goodbye to their school life and journey towards adulthood.

Talking about the show, writer and director Anant Singh said, "Coming-of-age stories have always held a unique appeal among viewers, and ImMature is a series that exemplifies that experience. This season, we see our characters go through the many trials of adulthood as they come to terms with the reality that their school days will soon be behind them. It has been a delight to witness Omkar, Chinmay, and Naman grow into their characters and mature as actors, as evident in their performances this season. I'm humbled by the appreciation audiences have bestowed upon the series. With Season Three premiering on Prime Video on December 15, I look forward to their continued support as Dhruv, Kabir, and Susu enter this new phase of their lives."

ImMature is a series that is like a nostalgic walk down memory lane, filled with bittersweet moments and innocence that comes with youth," said Shreyansh Pandey, head of originals, TVF. "Dhruv, Kabir, and Susu are characters that are etched in the minds of viewers, and we're truly grateful for the love the series has received thus far. Prime Video has been home to some of TVF's most loved shows, and we are thrilled to once again partner with Prime Video to bring the latest season of ImMature to audiences in India and across the world." ImMature season 3 is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from December 15.