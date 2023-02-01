Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): Makers of the Indian version of 'Citadel', on Wednesday, officially announced that actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the female lead of the project.

Being created by Raj and DK, 'Citadel' also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

Also Read | Pathaan Worldwide Box Office Collection Week 7: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Starrer Continues Its Record-Breaking Run in UK.

Welcoming Samantha on board, Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video, said, "We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Samantha once again. She made her streaming debut with The Family Man Season Two, on Prime Video, and is one of the most talented artistes in the industry today. We can't wait for audiences to see her on-screen in a brand new avatar, along with Varun and the incredibly talented ensemble cast we have on board for this series."

"The canvas for the Indian instalment of Citadel is larger than life but the treatment and texture is retro, rooted, and quirky. The series is being shot extensively across India and international locales. With Raj & DK steering this ship and a terrifically talented cast, we are confident that the series is going to be nothing short of a spectacle," Aparna added.

Also Read | Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Announce Return for Bad Boys for Life 4! (Watch Video).

Samantha also shared the update on her social media.

She said, "When Prime Video and Raj and DK approached me with this project, I decided to take it up in a heartbeat! After working with this team on The Family Man, it is homecoming for me. The Citadel universe, the interconnected storylines between the productions across the globe, and most importantly, the script of the Indian installment really excited me. I am thrilled to be a part of this brilliant universe conceptualised by the Russo Brothers' AGBO. I am also looking forward to be working with Varun for the first time, on this project. He is someone who is full of life and cheer when you're around him."

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK will also serve as executive producers, under their banner D2R Films. The series is produced by D2R Films and Amazon Studios, with AGBO's Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and David Weil (Hunters) overseeing production on the Indian Original and all series within the global Citadel universe.

The international version of Citadel is created by the Russo Brothers and stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)