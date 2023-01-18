Priyanka Chopra attended SS Rajamouli and M M Keeravani's RRR screening in Los Angles. She shared pictures from the event along with a congratulatory note. Taking to Instagram Story, Priyanka treated fans with a glimpse from her meeting with the RRR team. Sharing the stage with RRR team, she wrote, "Least I can do to contribute to this incredible Indian film's journey. Good luck and congratulations." She tagged Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, Rahul Sipligunj in her post.

The trio- Priyanka, SS Rajamouli, M M Keeravani posed for the camera.

Re-sharing Priyanka's post, Rajamouli took to Insta story and wrote, "You are a global superwoman! Touched by your heart-warming words and intro. Thank you Priyanka for hosting our show and your kind wishes." SS Rajamouli's magnum opus period action drama has bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. RRR bagged the Critics' Choice Award for Best Song for its track Naatu Naatu. It also picked up the 'Critics' choice award for Best Foreign language film in a ceremony held in Los Angeles. RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

This lyrical composition of Naatu Naatu by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandra Bose are all the elements that make this RRR mass anthem a perfect dance craze. Coming back to Priyanka, she will be seen in two important projects It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. It's All Coming Back to Me will release in the US on February 10, 2023. The movie is based on the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich by Karoline Herfurth, Deadline reported. While Citadel is a science fiction drama created by Russo brothers. On the Bollywood front, Priyanka is expected to start shooting for Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa in 2023. The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is an all-female road trip story.