Samantha Ruth Prabhu has joined the Indian installment of Citadel, the espionage action series helmed by Raj & DK. The makers dropped the actress’ fierce look from the upcoming Amazon Prime series that also features Varun Dhawan in the lead. Raj & DK tweeted saying, “Super excited to team up with this powerhouse once again! Welcome @Samanthaprabhu2 to the world of Citadel! Now filming.” The Citadel: Varun Dhawan's Indian Version of Amazon Prime Series to Begin Shoot From This Date, Confirm Russo Bros.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Citadel

