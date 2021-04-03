New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who has started shooting for her upcoming movie 'Ram Setu' on Saturday, revealed the first look of her character from the film on social media.

The 'Race 3' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her look for the movie, along with the caption, "First day of #ramsetu extremely honored to be part of this prestigious film! Thanks to the ace photographer @akshaykumar for capturing this moment #ramsetu."

The picture, which was clicked by Jacqueline's co-star Akshay Kumar, was a stunning monochromatic shot of her wearing a headscarf and looking candidly sideways from the camera.

Apart from Jacqueline and Akshay, 'Ram Setu' also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, who had shared her first look from the movie a day prior. Akshay too had earlier shared his look from the film and revealed that he would be playing an archaeologist in the movie.

'Ram Setu', which is being helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra was first announced on Diwali last year. It will be an action-adventure drama, that will bring to light a story that is deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

Following the film's theatrical release, 'Ram Setu' will soon be also available for Prime members in India, along with more than 240 countries and territories. Amazon Prime will also be the worldwide exclusive streaming partner for the film. (ANI)

