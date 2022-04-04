New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Amid the ongoing economic crisis in her home country, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a message extending support to the Sri Lankan people on her social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the former Miss Sri Lanka, 36, wrote, "As a Srilankan, it is heartbreaking to see what my country and countrymen are going through."

Amplifying the voice of her countrymen, the 'Kick' actor wrote, "I have been flooded with a lot of opinions since this began from around the world. I would say, do not be too quick to pass a judgement and vilify any group based on what is shown. The world and my people do not need another judgement, they need empathy and support."

She added, "2-minutes of silent prayer for their strength and well-being will bring you much closer to them than a comment based on a loose grasp of the situation."

Concluding her message, Fernandez said that she is "hoping this situation comes to an end soon and through means which are peaceful and for the benefit of the people. Praying for immense strength to those dealing with this. Peace to all! Can stand united, if divided, the country will be ruined."

On Saturday, Sri Lanka has imposed a three-day island-wide curfew after mass protests erupted in Colombo over public discontent with the government's efforts in dealing with the economic crisis that has gripped the country.

As many as 644 people were arrested in Western Province during the night for violating the curfew imposed to prevent an alleged Arab spring-style coup, Colombo Gazette news portal.

Sri Lankan President on Friday had declared a country-wide state of emergency to ensure "public security and maintenance of public order." (ANI)

