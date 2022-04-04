Following the stupendous success of Pushpa: The Rise, musician Devi Shri Prasad is said to have composed three songs for the much-awaited sequel. It is reported that DSP has already composed three songs for the upcoming movie Pushpa: The Rule or Pushpa 2. Allu Arjun Calls RRR A Spectacular Movie; Actor Praises Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn’s Performances In The Film.

As the movie was not planned to be a two-part affair, DSP had readied a couple of songs earlier. The makers had dropped the plan in the middle and made the movie into two parts, DSP had to wrap up the music for the first part. Now that the makers are all set to begin shooting for the second part, Devi had worked on minute changes for his previously composed songs and completed three songs for the sequel, a source reported. Pushpa Star Allu Arjun To Collaborate With SS Rajamouli For The First Time – Reports.

Allu Arjun, who was seen as a sandalwood smuggler in 'Pushpa', will be seen in a more intense role in 'Pushpa: The Rule'. Sukumar helms the movie under the Mythri Movie Makers banner in association with Muthamsetty Media.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2022 06:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).