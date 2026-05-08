Entertainment News | Jaideep Ahlawat to Be Seen in Film 'Daldalll' Next, First Look Poster out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has announced his new film 'Daldalll', which is directed by Suresh Triveni. The actor has shared the first look poster of the movie.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Jaideep Ahalwat shared the poster in which he was seen trapped in the swamp, setting the tone for the project.

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The release date and cast details of the project have not been announced yet. While sharing the poster, Jaideep wrote, "Iss Daldal mein tum sab bhi phasoge!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DYEv-18DX3i/?

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Meanwhile, the 'Paatal Lok' actor will also be seen in the upcoming Hindi film 'Drishyam 3', which is slated to release in theatres on October 2, 2026.

It stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak. Portrayed brilliantly by Ajay Devgn, Vijay Salgaonkar is a simple, middle-class man who stands firm against every adversity, not with violence, but with sheer willpower, intelligence, and an unshakeable love for his family.

Vijay Salgaonkar emerged as an iconic on-screen father, standing up against every adversity through sharp thinking and emotional strength.

According to the makers, the film is being shot across multiple cities and locations. The story will advance within the established 'Drishyam' timeline, introducing new and unexpected twists in the lives of the Salgaonkar family.

The original ensemble cast, including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor, will reprise their roles, along with other celebrated actors. The makers have hinted at edge-of-the-seat drama as the narrative unfolds further. (ANI)

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