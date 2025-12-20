Los Angeles [US], December 20 (ANI): James Bond is on his way to Netflix! A number of Amazon-owned films and shows, including the iconic James Bond films, will soon stream on Netflix as part of a deal between the two streamers, reported Deadline.

As per the report, Netflix is set to launch the iconic Bond films like 'Die Another Day', 'No Time To Die', 'Quantum of Solace', and 'Skyfall' on January 15, 2026.

They will be available on Netflix across various countries, including the US, Germany, Austria, France, Switzerland, Benelux, Nordics, Italy, and Latin America, for three months.

Following next, films like 'Rocky', 'Creed', and 'Legally Blonde' will also hit the streaming giant, moving further.

The upcoming releases come at a time when David Weil's conspiracy drama series 'Hunters' started streaming on Netflix this month. It will be available for a year across the specific countries.

Speaking on the same, Chris Ottinger, Head of Worldwide Distribution at Amazon MGM Studios, shared, "When Amazon acquired MGM, Amazon's plan was to continue licensing MGM's iconic library to streaming and television partners around the world. Bringing these iconic films and shows to Netflix is part of that continued strategy. James Bond remains one of the most enduring and influential franchises in cinematic history, and alongside other beloved titles in our library like Hunters, among other series, this agreement reflects the continued global appetite for premium storytelling and the strong working relationship we've built with Netflix," as quoted by Variety.

While the Bond films typically stream on Prime Video for two months every year around Bond Day, the Netflix streaming is likely to keep interest in the franchise alive as fans eagerly await the 26th James Bond film.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, further details about the film's cast and plot are yet to be known. (ANI)

