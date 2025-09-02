Los Angeles [US], September 2 (ANI): Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski will be seen headlining the Broadway hit comedy Oh, Mary! on October 14.

Returning to the Broadway stage for the first time since her Tony-nominated performance in 2016's She Loves Me, Krakowski will take over the Mary role from Jinkx Monsoon, whose final performance will be September 28, as per Deadline.

Hannah Solow will play the title role from Tuesday, September 30 through Sunday, October 12.

Others who have played the role include its originator Cole Escola, Tituss Burgess and Betty Gilpin.

Excited about it, Jane, in a statement, said, "Thank you, Cole, for giving us this madcap work of genius, directed to perfection by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton. "

She added, "I am so honored to slip into the bratty curls previously worn by (my Tony Award winning zaddy) Cole Escola, (my sister wife) Betty Gilpin, (my comedy brother) Tituss Burgess, and (mother) Jinkx Monsoon. From the first time I watched Oh, Mary! downtown I thought, 'how do I get myself on that stage in this role?' After watching Cole take the NYC taxi ride uptown and now worshipping it four times more, I made it! Oh, Mary! is a comedic work of genius that ends up in my dream version of 7 minutes in heaven."

Oh, Mary! has been extended with performances now on-sale through Sunday, July 5, 2026. (ANI)

