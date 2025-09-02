The Baaghi franchise has long been Tiger Shroff's ticket to solo success in Bollywood, transforming him into a bankable star. However, in the post-pandemic era, the martial arts powerhouse has struggled to deliver consistent hits. Now, he's once again turning to the franchise to break his streak of box-office disappointments. Enter Baaghi 4, hitting theatres on September 5, and it appears to be a departure from its predecessors. ‘Baaghi 4’ Trailer Out: Tiger Shroff Unleashes Fury, Sanjay Dutt Stuns As Antagonist (Watch Video).

While all previous Baaghi instalments were action-heavy, Baaghi 4 amps up the violence considerably. The film proudly embraces its 'Adults Only' (A) rating, boasting liberal amounts of gore, decapitations, and bloodshed. This instalment also marks the Hindi directorial debut of Kannada filmmaker A Harsha, with Sanjay Dutt taking on the role of the antagonist. Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa star as the female leads, and Shreyas Talpade features in a significant supporting role.

The initial teaser for Baaghi 4 focused on its brutal violence, a trend that gained mainstream traction following the success of films like Animal and the ultra-violent Malayalam movie Marco. The recently released trailer, however, offered a glimpse into the film's narrative.

The Trailer of 'Baaghi 4'

Based on the trailer, Tiger's character is involved in an accident and believes his girlfriend (played by Sandhu) was with him at the time. However, those close to him insist no such girl existed, and any evidence of her presence has been mysteriously erased, leaving him questioning if she was merely a hallucination. The truth, however, appears to be far more complex, hinting at a larger conspiracy involving Dutt's character.

Watch the Trailer of 'Baaghi 4':

Following the trailer's release, many social media users have pointed out a striking resemblance between the plot of Baaghi 4 and that of the 2013 Tamil film, Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu.

'Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu'

Directed by Sasi, Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu starred Bharath and Chandni Sreedharan (in her debut) in the lead roles, supported by Erica Fernandes, Santhanam, and the late Sudesh Berry.

'Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu' Plot Summary (SPOILERS)

In the Tamil film, Bharath plays Aravind, a young man left physically and emotionally scarred after a severe accident seven months prior. He lives with his elder brother, Gopal, and is being treated for what is believed to be a psychotic disorder. Aravind maintains that his girlfriend, Liyana, was with him during the crash and subsequently died. However, no one can corroborate his story – Liyana is absent from college records, photographs, and even newspaper reports, with strangers now occupying her former home. His psychiatrist believes Liyana is a figment of his imagination.

Despite this, Aravind insists on Liyana's reality and is determined to uncover the truth with the help of his infatuated colleague, Manjari. He eventually discovers that his company's CEO is orchestrating the events unfolding around him, revealing the real story behind his girlfriend's fate.

Watch the Trailer of 'Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu':

Does the plot sound familiar to what the Baaghi 4 trailer has revealed? We certainly think so. It's interesting to note that the story and screenplay for Baaghi 4 are credited to Said Nadiadwala, who is also producing the film.

A Still From Baaghi 4 Trailer

A History of Remakes in 'Baaghi' Franchise

Furthermore, Baaghi 4 being a remake should come as no surprise, as previous films in the franchise have also drawn inspiration from South Indian cinema.

The first Baaghi (2016) was inspired by the 2004 Telugu film Varsham, directed by Sobhan and starring Prabhas and Trisha in the lead roles.

Baaghi 2 (2018) was inspired by the 2016 Telugu action-thriller Kshanam, directed by Ravikanth Perepu and starring Adivi Sesh and Adah Sharma.

Baaghi 3 (2020) was loosely inspired by the 2012 Tamil film Vettai, directed by N Linguswamy and featuring Arya, R Madhavan, Sameera Reddy, and Amala Paul.

