Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 continues to engage audiences with its challenging questions and life-changing moments. The special silver jubilee season, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, began on August 11, 2025, and has been inspiring viewers by showcasing contestants from all walks of life. In a recent episode, Saket Agarwal, a contestant from Mumbai, Maharashtra, played a strong game accompanied by his wife and mother. A passionate poet and shayari enthusiast, Saket works as an HR manager and shared his love for writing during the show.

‘KBC 17’ Contestant Quits at INR 5 Lakh Question

Saket skillfully climbed the money ladder and reached the INR 5 lakh question, but with no lifelines left, he faced a tough choice. The question was: A Himalayan Miscalculation, The Stain of Indigo, and The Boer War are chapters from whose autobiography?

Options: A) Mahatma Gandhi B) Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru C) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel D) Baba Amte

Uncertain about the correct answer, Saket decided to quit the game and walked away with INR 3 lakh. The correct answer, as revealed by Amitabh Bachchan was A) Mahatma Gandhi.

Watch the Promo of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’:

Watch 'KBC 17'

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Viewers can also stream the popular quiz show on the Sony LIV app. The episode not only highlighted Saket’s knowledge and presence of mind but also reminded viewers of the importance of careful decision-making in high-pressure situations on KBC.

