Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): Singer Jasmine Sandlas expressed her gratitude for working with Satinder Sartaaj in the film 'Dhurandhar 2', describing it as a "dream come true" moment of her life.

In 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', Jasmine Sandlas joined hands with Satinder Sartaaj for the song 'Jaiye Sajana' which is currently creating a buzz in the music industry. The song has already gone viral on social media.

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While sharing a video from the album launch of the event, the singer wrote, "It's a dream come true to work with the one and only Satinder Sartaaj. I am such a big fan, and I deeply adore his music. My mom is so happy, and that is my biggest victory."

She also lauded the film's music composer, Shashwat Sachdev relentless creativity and "obsession" with music, which inspired her to deliver memorable performances in the film.

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"Shashwat Sachdev, I love you bro. You pushed me to my limits to write these songs. The sleepless nights in the studio were all worth it. You're a mad man walking the earth, and your obsession to create beautiful music is unreal. You've changed my life. My concerts feel like festivals now," added Sandlas.

While expressing her gratitude to director Aditya Dhar, the singer wrote, "Aditya Dhar, your intention is as pure as a snowflake before it touches the ground. Thank you for choosing me. I am forever grateful."

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'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' was directed by Aditya Dhar and starred Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi in the lead roles.

The film is the direct sequel to the blockbuster film 'Dhurandhar', which was released in theatres last year. The movie revolves around the story of an Indian undercover agent who infiltrated Pakistan's Lyari town, intending to thwart terrorist actions by sharing the information of their plans from across the border.

The sequel has stormed the global box office with an unprecedented Rs 761 crore worldwide opening weekend, officially becoming the biggest Indian blockbuster of all time. The film was released in theatres on March 19. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)