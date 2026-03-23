Bengaluru, March 23: Going to the cinema is often seen as a break from the chaos of daily life, a few hours where people disconnect, relax and enjoy the big screen. But a recent viral video has left the internet questioning whether work is now following people everywhere, even into movie theatres.

During a late night 11 pm screening of Dhurandhar 2, a woman was spotted doing something unusual. Instead of watching the film, she was busy working on her laptop inside a packed theatre. As the movie played on the big screen, the glow from her device stood out in the dark, catching the attention of other viewers. Rakesh Bedi’s Viral Clip as ‘Dhurandhar’ from 'Qubool Hai' Resurfaces Amid Box Office Success of Film (Watch Video).

The clip, shared by a content creator on Instagram, quickly gained traction online. It was captioned, “Hey Bhagwan, mohe agle janam corporate majdoor na keejo,” striking a chord with many who relate to work pressure spilling into personal time.

Woman Works on Laptop During Dhurandhar 2 Screening

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khushi Batra (@_khushibatra_)

Social media users had mixed reactions. Some sympathised with her situation, suggesting it might have been urgent work. Others criticised the act, saying it defeats the purpose of going to a cinema. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Sparks Controversy; Maulanas Allege ‘Dhurandhar - The Revenge’ Promotes Division.

One user commented, “People seem to have forgotten how to live in the moment. If work is that important, then finish it before heading to the movies. I recently watched Dhurandhar in Hitech City and it felt like a meeting at the cinema hall, the crowd was so silent even during the best scenes, it was suffocating.”

Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan, has reportedly crossed Rs 691 crore worldwide, making it a major box office success.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2026 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).