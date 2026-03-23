Ranveer Singh film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, more popular as Dhurandhar 2, continues to shatter box office records in India and abroad. Following a historic opening weekend after its release on March 19, 2026, the Aditya Dhar film faced its first "Monday Test" on March 23, 2026. While the usual weekday dip was observed in theatres, the massive momentum of Dhurandhar 2 has helped it cross INR 550 crore in India gross collections and INR 761 crore in worldwide gross collections at the box office. Here is a breakdown of the Day 5 performance and the total journey so far, based on the latest Sacnilk data and details shared by Jio Studios, the producers of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Cast Fees: How Much Did Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Other Actors Earn? Deets Inside.

'Dhurandhar 2' Box Office Summary: Day 5

As of Monday morning, Dhurandhar 2 is showing strong resilience for a weekday, particularly in premium formats like IMAX. The collections are as follows:

Dhurandhar 2 Day 5 (Monday) Early Estimates: INR 11.92 crore

Dhurandhar 2 Total India Net (5 Days): INR 466.04 crore

Dhurandhar 2 India Gross: INR 558.45 crore

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Gross: INR 707.8 crore.

'Dhurandhar 2' Day-Wise Net Collection (India)

Day Collection (Net) Day 0 (Paid Previews) INR 43.00 Crore Day 1 (Thursday) INR 102.55 Crore Day 2 (Friday) INR 80.72 Crore Day 3 (Saturday) INR 113.00 Crore Day 4 (Sunday) INR 114.85 Crore Day 5 (Monday - Live) INR 11.92 Crore Total 5-Day Collection as of 3 PM INR 466.04 Crore

'Dhurandhar 2' Box Office Records

Biggest Hindi Opener: Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 (Hindi version) as the biggest Bollywood opener at the box office.

Fastest to INR 400 Crore: The film has reportedly become the fastest Hindi film to cross the INR 400 crore mark, outpacing previous record-holders.

Monday Occupancy: Despite the working day, morning and afternoon shows recorded a staggering 28% occupancy across 6,238 shows nationwide for an A-rated film.

Global Domination: With a robust overseas haul of INR 149.35 crore, the film is set to join the elite INR 700 crore global club within its first five days.

Highest Paid Previews: Earned INR 43 crore on March 18 in Paid Previews, smashing the previous record held by They Call Him OG.

Regional Performance: While the Hindi version remains the primary driver, the Telugu and Tamil dubbed versions contributed approximately INR 5.25 crore and INR 2.50 crore respectively over the weekend. Fact Check: Did Akshaye Khanna SLAM ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Makers on Social Media for Its Political Themes? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Post.

'Dhurandhar 2' Global Box Office Collection on Day 5 - See Post:

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About 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge'

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is an almost four-hour film, an espionage epic following Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh), an elite Indian undercover agent in Pakistan. The film features a high-profile ensemble including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

The Dhurandhar sequel’s massive box office success is largely attributed to the "Aditya Dhar style" of gritty storytelling and the carry-over hype from the first installment released in late 2025.

'Dhurandhar 2' OTT Release Date

While Dhurandhar the first movie is available on Netflix to stream, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to release on JioHotstar in May 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Jio Studios Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2026 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).